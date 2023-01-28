SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSPG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.21) to GBX 320 ($3.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.79).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 260.30 ($3.22) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

