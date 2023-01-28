Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 46.7% in January

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Stabilis Solutions worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

