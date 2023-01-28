Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

STAF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.