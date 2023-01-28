STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

