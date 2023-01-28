STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.32.

STAR Financial Group Price Performance

SFIGA stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

About STAR Financial Group

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

