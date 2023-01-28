STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.32.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
SFIGA stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.
About STAR Financial Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAR Financial Group (SFIGA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.