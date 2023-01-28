Starname (IOV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118.67

Starname (IOV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $507,636.01 and $118.67 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00396981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.70 or 0.27865136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587016 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

