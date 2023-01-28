Status (SNT) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Status has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $105.01 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00215520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,509 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02720854 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $20,283,568.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

