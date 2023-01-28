Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 4,101 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $60,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 767.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,226 shares of company stock worth $12,439,247 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 3.3 %

RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average of $223.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

