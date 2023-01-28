Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 41,737 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Cognex worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.