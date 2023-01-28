Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,168 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.52% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $46,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.