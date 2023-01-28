Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $42.12 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $42,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,834,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $302.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

