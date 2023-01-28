Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $45.04 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,209 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $45,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

