Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $54.36 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 3.00% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $54,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $40.68 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,340 shares of company stock worth $2,629,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

