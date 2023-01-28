Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. National Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.06% of National Instruments worth $52,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

