Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $49,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $80.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

