Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.14% of CyberArk Software worth $69,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $83,093,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $23,833,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 710.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $15,575,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

