Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $34,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. TheStreet lowered NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $45.91 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.