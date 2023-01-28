Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 9,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

