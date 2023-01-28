SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Up 2%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.08). Approximately 83,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 119,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.98).

SThree Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £558.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,037.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

