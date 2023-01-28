StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

