StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

