StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
CEMI stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.