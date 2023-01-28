StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CEMI stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

