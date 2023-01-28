StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

