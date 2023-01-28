StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
Featured Stories
