StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

