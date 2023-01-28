StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
First United stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
