StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Price Performance

First United stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First United Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

