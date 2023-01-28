StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
Shares of ISR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.38.
About Isoray
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.