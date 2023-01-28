StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

