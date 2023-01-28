StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
