StockNews.com Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 360,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,607. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

