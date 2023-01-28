StockNews.com Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %
Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 360,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,607. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88.
Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising
In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
