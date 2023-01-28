StockNews.com Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,622 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

