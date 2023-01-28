StockNews.com Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

