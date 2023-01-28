StormX Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One StormX token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $56.93 million and $4.60 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00401349 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.06 or 0.28167793 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00591135 BTC.
About StormX
StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling StormX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.
