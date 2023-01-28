Strong (STRONG) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Strong has a total market cap of $896,459.18 and $88,289.33 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $6.48 or 0.00028155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

