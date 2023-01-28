Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Stryker worth $351,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

