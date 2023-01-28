Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.68.

NYSE:SYK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

