Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.70

Substratum (SUB) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $270,645.76 and approximately $4.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00215275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00058468 USD and is down -31.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

