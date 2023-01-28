Substratum Trading 55.4% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Substratum has a market cap of $270,592.58 and $4.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00214402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00058468 USD and is down -31.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

