Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $16.05 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

