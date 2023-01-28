Summit Asset Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.99. 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

