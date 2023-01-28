Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

