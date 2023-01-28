Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SGY opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$937.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.