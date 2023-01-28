Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$937.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surge Energy Company Profile

SGY has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

