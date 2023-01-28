sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. sUSD has a market cap of $55.14 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 54,964,870 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

