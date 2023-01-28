Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,275,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,670.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swire Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC cut Swire Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Swire Properties stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Swire Properties has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

