Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.
About Symbolic Logic
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.