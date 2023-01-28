Synapse Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $140.32 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

