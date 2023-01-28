T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.29 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

