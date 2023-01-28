T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.90.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

TROW stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.