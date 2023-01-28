T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.90.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.