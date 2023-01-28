T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 87,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,184. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

