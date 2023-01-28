Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

