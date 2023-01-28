TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of TASK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 327,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,171. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $17,710,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TaskUs by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

