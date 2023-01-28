TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

TaskUs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TASK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 327,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,171. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $17,710,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TaskUs by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

