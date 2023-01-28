TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 3,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

